Gunbattle Leaves 1 Dead, 8 Injured at Block Party in Democrat-Run Philly

Multiple gunmen opened fire, killing one person and wounding eight, at a block party in Democrat-run Philadelphia around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning. ABC News noted that the gunbattle occurred “in the Parkside neighborhood in the western part of the city.” CBS Philadelphia reported that the shooting victims included men and women “ranging in age from 17 to 51 years old.” The fatality was a 19-year-old man who died just before 6 a.m. The man had been “shot several times in his face and body.” Police believe approximately 40 rounds were fired in the incident. Philadelphia’s Office of Controller pointed out there have been 270 homicides in the city thus far in 2023. Nearly 250 of those homicide victims were killed with guns.

READ MORE