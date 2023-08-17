Gun-toting suspect clipped by Long Island police car faces 13 charges, is no stranger to cops

Long Island Police have identified the gun-waving suspect who took over the middle of an intersection, firing the weapon into the air and aiming at cars before being clipped by a police cruiser. Kiber Calderon, 31, of Brooklyn, was slapped with 13 charges stemming from the incident including three counts of menacing in the third degree, two counts of menacing a police officer and multiple counts of criminal possession.

This officer is a HERO!!!!



He used his cop car to take down a woman who fired a gun into the air at a Long Island intersection!!!!



GIVE HIM A MEDAL!!!

pic.twitter.com/1r9pVy9Oa3 — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) August 16, 2023

Footage captured Calderon, also known as Hanna Carillo, armed with a gun at the intersection of Jerusalem and Bellmore Avenues in North Bellmore just after 2 p.m. on Tuesday. Calderon allegedly pointed the weapon at passing motorists and bystanders in the viral clip. The suspect then brought the gun to their head before a Nassau County Police cruiser clipped Calderon, who was sent to the ground. “Upon police arrival, officers observed the subject pointing a black and silver handgun at passing motorists and police. An officer struck the subject with the front passenger side of a patrol vehicle, causing the defendant to fall to the ground with the weapon,” Nassau County Police said in a statement.

