The U.S. Sun:

A GUN-toting Instagram playboy has confessed to the brutal gun murder of a British law graduate shot dead in Pakistan.

Zahir Jadoon flew into a rage after Zayra Zulfiqar, 25, rejected a marriage proposal, police have said.

Mayra, from Feltham, west London, was found dead lying in a pool of blood in her apartment after she was shot in the neck and shoulder.

Jadoon – a 26-year-old socialite from a wealthy Pakistani family – is said to have admitted carrying out the brutal killing in Lahore on May 3.

Social media posts of the suspect show him proudly posing with pistols and assault rifles.

Police Superintendent Police Shoaib Khurram Janbaz told The Sun: “The main suspect has confessed to his crime.

“The case is now solved and we move on to ensure punishment for the culprit.”

Jadoon and fellow rich kid Saad Butt, 28, were named as suspects after partying with Mayra after she travelled to Pakistan for a wedding.

The pair are believed to have lured Mayra into the party scene enjoyed by Lahore’s young elite, after she went to Pakistan two months earlier before deciding to stay.

More at The U.S. Sun