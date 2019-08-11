Summit News:

In the wake of the shootings in Dayton and El Paso, and ahead of potential gun control legislation being enacted by President Trump, firearms sales have surged, as Americans look to protect themselves.

The Washington Examiner reports that gun shops are seeing an uptick in business, particularly from first time buyers.

“While we have seen a measured rise in sale of certain tactical rifles and accessories this week, most customers are looking for concealed carry handguns,” said Justin Anderson, Marketing Director of Hyatt Guns in Charlotte, N.C.

“Just this week we have fielded hundreds of calls from people that have never purchased a gun before. Our concealed carry training classes are filling up quickly.” Anderson added.

“People are realizing that even a trip to Walmart isn’t safe these days and they want to be able to protect themselves.”