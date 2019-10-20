TheSun.co.uk:

PABLO Escobar’s brother has vowed to “take down” Elon Musk, claiming the tech billionaire stole his idea for a novelty flamethrower.

Roberto Escobar, 72, former accountant to his drug trafficker sibling, says he discussed the idea with one of Musk’s engineers during a visit to the Escobar compound in the summer of 2017.

In January last year, Mr Musk’s Boring Company released a line of “flamethrowers” – large blowtorches shaped like guns that project burning propane.

The product was named Not-A-Flamethrower after customs officials in the US said they would not allow the countrywide sale of items called “flamethrowers”.

The devices were part of a marketing promotion for Boring, and all 20,000 produced sold out within a few days.

Mr Escober alleges that he suggested the concept to Musk’s engineer months before they were released, and that it had been inspired by his brother’s purported habit of burning money as an alternative to heating.