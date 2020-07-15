Mirror.uk – Sarpsborg Norway:

One man has been arrested after attacks on three women at various addresses in Sarpsborg – with the attacker reportedly having knocked on one victim’s door before stabbing her.

A man was arrested at around 1.30am local time on Wednesday, with the stabbings having taken place at various locations in the city, including a car park.

One victim is reported to have been stabbed at her home while she watched TV with her husband.

Police do not believe any other perpetrators were involved.

Three women in total were attacked from 00.19am, though one suffered only minor injuries after being stabbed in the arm, according to local media reports. Norwegian newspaper Sarpsborg Arbeiderblad has reportedly been told by the husband of one of the victims the perpetrator knocked on their door and entered their home before the attack.

The man told reporters he was watching TV when he heard the knock at the door and that the attacker had initially tried to stab him.

Photos show armed police in the southern city’s centre.

