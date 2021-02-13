People Mag:

Donald Trump ACQUITTED by the Senate in His Unprecedented Second Impeachment Trial

Listen to my full podcast for details of the damage PELOSI , SCHUMER, HARRIS AND BIDEN have done to this nation and to the rule of law

SAVAGE PODCAST THE PHONY DIVISIVE IMPEACHMENT SHOW TRIAL

The Senate has spoken.

With a vote of 57-43 on Saturday, they acquitted former President Donald Trump in his unprecedented second impeachment trial in the wake of the U.S. Capitol attack on Jan. 6.

A total of 57 senators voted to convict Trump.

The House of Representatives had charged Trump on Jan. 13 with inciting an insurrection in the Capitol riots that saw a mob of his supporters storm the building during a joint session of Congress, overwhelming law enforcement and sending lawmakers into hiding.

Five people died.

Ten House Republicans joined the Democratic majority in voting to impeach — the most such votes against a president by members of his own party. The No. 3 House Republican, Liz Cheney, voted to impeach.

Trump, 74, is the only president to have been twice impeached, after he was previously charged by the House with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in the Ukraine scandal. The Senate acquitted him in that trial.

Read more at People Mag