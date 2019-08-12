

At 1:30 PM Pacific Time/4:30 Eastern Time, Christine Tartaro, Professor of Criminal Justice at Stockton University will join Dr. Savage to discuss Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide.

TARTARO is an expert in corrections, suicide in correctional facilities, jail design, reentry, correctional treatment of individuals with mental illness, and criminal justice education.

Tartaro served as an independent expert witness in multiple cases where suicide and self-harm in custody occurred. Prior to joining Stockton University, she worked at the New Jersey Department of Corrections, where she evaluated the state residential community release program. She has served as a research consultant to state and local correctional departments and private treatment agencies.

She has been published in several journals, including The Prison Journal, the Corrections: Policy, Practice, and Research, and The Journal of Criminal Justice Education.

Tartaro received her Ph.D. and M.A. in Criminal Justice from Rutgers University and her B.A. in History from The College of New Jersey.