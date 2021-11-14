BREITBART:

Police have arrested three men under the Terrorism Act following a deadly car explosion at Liverpool Women’s Hospital, but no description of the suspects has been given beyond their sex and age.

“Officers in Merseyside have arrested three men — aged 29, 26 & 21 — in the #Kensington area of #Liverpool under the Terrorism Act,” Greater Manchester Police (GMP) revealed in a short statement posted to social media.

“Counter-Terrorism Police North West is continuing to work closely with colleagues at [Merseyside Police] as our investigation continues at pace,” the GMP statement added, with no information given as to the suspects’ nationality, ethnic background, or any possible motive.

Merseyside Police had earlier revealed that Counter-Terrorism Police would be leading the investigation into the car explosion, which has left one dead and another hospitalised with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening, but insisted that this was “out of caution”.

“We are keeping an open mind as to what caused the explosion but given how it has happened,” they said, but stressed that the explosion had “not been declared a terrorist incident at this stage”.

