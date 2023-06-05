Guatemala’s presidential candidates are campaigning in the United States, mainly in the sanctuary state of California, as decades of high levels of legal immigration from Central America have brought hundreds of thousands of Guatemalans to the nation.

As Guatemala preps for its first round of voting later this month, presidential candidates traveled to Los Angeles, California, last month to participate in a voter forum to score votes from the nearly 80,000 registered Guatemalan voters now living in the U.S.

Last year, Guatemalans living in the United States sent more than $18 billion in remittances back home — a figure revealing the extent of the immigration explosion from the relatively small Central American country, which has a population smaller than New York.

The vast majority of those Guatemalans in the United States who vote in Guatemala’s elections are left-wing, the Los Angeles Times reports. For example, in 2019, Guatemalans in the U.S. cast 235 votes for the far-left candidate, Thelma Cabrera, while the conservative candidate Alejandro Giammattei received fewer than half as many votes.

Giammattei went on to the second round to become Guatemala’s current president.

