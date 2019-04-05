WALL STREET JOURNAL:

Mexico is struggling to contain a surge of Central American migrants making their way to the U.S. border that has been fueled by a softening of Mexican migration policies and a severe drought in Guatemala.

The exodus is causing new frictions between the U.S. and its southern neighbors, and comes after the administration of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador began offering humanitarian visas to Central American asylum seekers making the perilous trek across Mexico.

Mexico also has cut back on deportations. In the first three months of Mr. López Obrador’s government, which began Dec. 1, the number of Guatemalan migrants deported by Mexico fell by 32% from the year-earlier period, to nearly 8,000. Total deportations of illegal migrants from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador fell 13% during the same period.