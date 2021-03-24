CNBC:

Moncef Slaoui, who was chief scientist for the U.S government’s Covid vaccine development effort Operation Warp Speed during the Trump administration, was fired as Galvani Bioelectronics chairman over “substantiated” sexual harassment allegations by a woman, it was announced Wednesday.

Slaoui’s dismissal by the board of GlaxoSmithKline — the majority shareholder in Galvani Bioelectronics —came a month after GSK received a letter “containing allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct towards an employee of GSK by Dr. Slaoui,” GSK said in a statement.

That conduct “occurred several years ago when he was an employee of GSK,” the statement said.

Slaoui, 61, had spent 30 years at GSK, overseeing vaccine development at that pharmaceutical giant.

“Upon receipt of the letter, the GSK Board immediately initiated an investigation with an experienced law firm to investigate the allegations,” GSK said. A spokesman said the law firm was Morgan, Lewis & Bockius.

“The investigation of Dr. Slaoui’s conduct substantiated the allegations and is ongoing,” GSK said.

“Dr. Slaoui’s behaviours are wholly unacceptable,” GSK said.

The allegations against him were made by one woman, according to GSK which said the company was not aware of any other similar claims against Slaoui related to his tenure there.

Slaoui did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Galvani Bioelectronics is a medical research company focused on developing bioelectronic medicines for the treatment of chronic diseases. It was formed through a partnership by GSK and Verily Life Sciences previously known as Google Life Sciences. Verily is a subsidiary of Google parent Alphabet.

Slaoui’s firing came 10 months after then-President Donald Trump tapped him to oversee the U.S. effort to development vaccines to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

