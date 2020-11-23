New York Post:

The federal General Services Administration notified President-elect Joe Biden on Monday that the Trump administration is ready to start the transition of power.

A letter from GSA Administrator Emily Murphy detailed the development — which President Trump acknowledged on Twitter.

“I want to thank Emily Murphy at GSA for her steadfast dedication and loyalty to our Country. She has been harassed, threatened, and abused – and I do not want to see this happen to her, her family, or employees of GSA,’’ Trump tweeted.

“Our case STRONGLY continues, we will keep up the good … fight, and I believe we will prevail! Nevertheless, in the best interest of our Country, I am recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same,’’ the president wrote.

The decision comes as the Michigan Board of Canvassers on Monday voted to certify the state’s election results, which were in Biden’s favor.

The GSA’s move frees up “post-election resources and services’’ for a “presidential transition,’’ according to Murphy’s letter to Biden.

“Because of recent developments involving legal challenges and certifications of election results, [I] am transmitting this letter today to make those resources and services available to you,’’ the GSA chief wrote.

“I have dedicated much of my adult life to public service, and I have always strived to do what is right. Please know that I came to my decision independently, based on the law and available facts,’’ she said.

