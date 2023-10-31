Grumpy Robert De Niro testifies in sensational showdown with ex-assistant who claimed he’s boss from hell: ‘This is nonsense!’

A grumpy Robert De Niro took the stand Monday in a Manhattan court showdown with his former assistant — and in a scene worthy of Hollywood, tried to bat back claims that he was the boss from hell.

The curmudgeonly 80-year-old “Raging Bull” Oscar winner rambled and ranted while fending off accusations from longtime former right-hand woman Graham Chase Robinson, who has accused him of everything from unwanted physical contact to making lewd jokes about his Viagra prescription.

“This is all nonsense!” the legendary actor, dressed in a green polo shirt and jacket and wearing black glasses, dramatically bellowed.

De Niro’s lawyer, Richard Schoenstein, had set the stage in his opening statements Monday, the first day of the actor’s civil-trial face-off with Robinson, when he acknowledged, “This trial is going to be a little bit like a movie.’’

De Niro’s and Robinson’s now-long-running legal battle kicked off when the “Taxi Driver” actor’s production company, Canal Productions, sued her in August 2019.

READ MORE