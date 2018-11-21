NEW YORK POST:

The bodies of the wife and children of the tech CEO who was found with a fatal gunshot wound outside his burned-down New Jersey mansion had multiple stab wounds, it was revealed Wednesday.

Law enforcement sources told NBC 4 that Keith Caneiro, 50, was shot in the back of his head, while his wife, Jennifer, 45, and their two children had stab wounds when their bodies were pulled from their Colts Neck home Tuesday.

Their children have been identified as Sophia Caneiro, 8, and Jesse Caneiro, 11.

Their causes of death were not immediately clear.

Caneiro’s body was found outside the $1.5 million, five-bedroom home with a gunshot wound that did not appear to be self-inflicted, sources told NJ.com.

The bodies of the wife and children of the tech CEO who was found with a fatal gunshot wound outside his burned-down New Jersey mansion had multiple stab wounds, it was revealed Wednesday.

Law enforcement sources told NBC 4 that Keith Caneiro, 50, was shot in the back of his head, while his wife, Jennifer, 45, and their two children had stab wounds when their bodies were pulled from their Colts Neck home Tuesday.

Their children have been identified as Sophia Caneiro, 8, and Jesse Caneiro, 11.

Their causes of death were not immediately clear.

Caneiro’s body was found outside the $1.5 million, five-bedroom home with a gunshot wound that did not appear to be self-inflicted, sources told NJ.com.