BREITBART:

A growing list of 2020 Democrat candidates are visiting a youth migrant shelter in Florida, with some – such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) – visiting the facility hours before the first Democrat presidential debate in Miami.

The Homestead youth migrant shelter is less than an hour away from the Adrienne Arsht Center, where the debates will be held Wednesday and Thursday nights.

Warren was one of the first candidates on the scene, surprising many after telling a town hall audience Tuesday that she planned to visit the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children ahead of the debate Wednesday.

“We have to shut down that facility and shut it down now,” Warren told the audience.

With that, her competitors are promising to visit the facility as well.

Beto O’Rourke (D). Mayor Bill de Blasio (D), and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) are expected to visit Homestead on Thursday, and Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D), Julián Castro (D), Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI), Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), and Marianne Williamson will visit Friday.