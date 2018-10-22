THE CONSERVATIVE TREE HOUSE:

The heavily financed horde of Central American migrants has overwhelmed the token resistance from Mexican military and advanced north toward the Southern U.S. border. As described by the Associated Press today: “growing army of migrants resumes march toward US.” This is a well financed, well organized, left-wing political operation strategically timed to reach the U.S. border and coincide with the 2018 mid-term election.

Estimates as to the number of economic migrants varies between 7,000 to 10,000 and the numbers are growing fast as they are now facilitated by, and joined by, ideological comrades within Mexico. The ‘invasion force’ is now more than two-miles long. The group claims to be fleeing violence in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, yet the group has deployed violence against Mexican officials who are vastly outnumbered.

President Trump has requested that Mexican officials stop the advancement of the massive group and praised any efforts therein. However, it appears there is a disconnect between what actions U.S. officials think is happening – and the actual advancement on the ground. Those marching toward the U.S. are no longer finding any resistance.

As explained in a USA Today review: “Sunday the crowd was large and the mood mostly ecstatic. Olivin Castellanos, 58, a truck driver and mason from Villanueva, Honduras, said he took a raft into Mexico. He hopes to work in construction in the United States.” “No one will stop us, only God,” he said. “We knocked down the door and we continue walking.”

Initially the group was between 3,000 and 5,000. However, in the past 36 hours the numbers have grown considerably; seeming to double in size overnight.