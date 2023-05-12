As the border crisis explodes, one thing’s grown crystal-clear, despite the lying Bidenites’ efforts to obfuscate: Their only priority is to admit every illegal migrant they can.

The latest surrender: The administration is just letting everyone go in areas where holding facilities are overcrowded (how many aren’t, we wonder?), with a stern note telling them to report to some ICE office within a couple of months or maybe file an asylum claim by mail.

These “mass releases” began before the end of Title 42 removed the last real restraint.

They’re calling it “parole,” since “catch and release” doesn’t sound good on a press release.

Why not just stop the line at the border until you have room?

