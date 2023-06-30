Since the coldest winter weather ended in Chicago this year, groups of hundreds of teens have been carousing through various Chicago neighborhoods, reportedly vandalizing cars, stealing from businesses, and physically assaulting people on the streets.

The most recent gathering of hundreds of marauding teenagers and young adults occurred on Monday evening in the Lakeview neighborhood, an area just north of downtown.

The mob of violent teens used the Chicago “L” train at the Belmont Red Line to gather in the Lakeview neighborhood, swarming out of the station in numbers big enough to shut down traffic adjacent to the station, according to WGN News.

The teens immediately began jumping up and down on vehicles, damaging rooftops and hoods and breaking windshields, before they fanned out to enter local businesses.

One woman who called the police as the teens began their campaign of terror was told the Chicago Police Department (CPD) cannot help.

“I was told that there was nothing they could do,” the woman said of what she was told by a police officer. “They were so overwhelmed at the moment that there were just way too many calls coming in.”

