CBS NEW YORK:



Police say a group of teens is behind a string of violent newsstand robberies in Manhattan.

According to authorities, the seventh and latest robbery took place on Wednesday around 6 p.m. near the corner of 38th Street and 6th Avenue.

Surveillance video shows two of the boys standing behind the newsstand while another two walk in front and linger on the other side.

When the newsstand’s operator goes to the front to put more items into the cooler, the video shows two teens distract him while the others run in and rob the counter.