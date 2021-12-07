Breitbart:

A group of House Republicans are mounting vocal opposition to the National Defense Authorization Act, a massive bill that authorizes the Pentagon’s spending and activities, over a number of its “woke” provisions.

The 2022 NDAA would authorize $768 billion in defense spending for fiscal year 2022, but it would also usher into law a number of new policies on things related to gender and diversity, climate change, and red flag laws

The opposition has come mostly from the pro-Trump populist wing of the Republican Party. Conservative firebrand Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) has been one of the most vocal.

She tweeted recently: “The NDAA, in it’s current form, would push through a woke military agenda like we’ve never seen before. Our military is supposed to protect our nation, not protect our feelings. Let’s cut the woke bullcrap out and take care of what they need!”

