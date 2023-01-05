A charitable organization called the Ethiopian World Federation (EWF) asked the government of Malawi this week to investigate another charity, Raising Malawi, for human trafficking, sexual exploitation, fraud, and exposing children to “homosexual and transgender” propaganda.

Raising Malawi was founded by 1980s pop star Madonna Louise Ciccone, better known as simply Madonna.

The EWF was founded in New York in 1937 to help Ethiopians who settled abroad, especially by protecting them from exploitation and fraud. The group’s portfolio eventually expanded to cover other African populations and the Caribbean.

Raising Malawi was founded in 2006 by Madonna, with a focus on education and medical care for children in that country.

Madonna adopted four children from Malawi beginning in the 2000s, occasionally fighting tempestuous battles against Malawian officials who said she did not meet the adoption requirements, such as residency in Malawi for at least 18 continuous months. Malawian critics accused the singer of using her phenomenal wealth and influence to “bully” government officials and demand “VIP treatment.”

Malawi’s Nyasa Times reported on Wednesday that the EWF filed a lengthy petition with Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera to investigate Raising Malawi and Madonna herself.

The petition asked Chakwera to “restrict her and her associates accessibility to Africa and to African children as a precautionary measure until a thorough investigation is done into child trafficking, sex exploitation, sexual slavery, adoption reversal, threat of coercion, fraud, deception and abuse of power or vulnerability.”

The petition reminded Chakwera that Malawi’s penal code bans “indecent practices between females” and inducements for children to behave as such. Madonna’s controversial 1992 softcore pornography book SEX was presented as evidence that the singer is very interested in promoting such practices. The petitioners felt that book alone should have been enough to block Madonna’s ultimately successful effort to adopt Malawian children in 2006.

The investigation demanded by the EWF would focus on Raising Malawi’s orphanage, which the petition accused of conducting “social experiments on vulnerable African children in Malawi,” and on Madonna’s alleged psychological and sexual exploitation of her adopted Malawian son David Banda.

READ MORE