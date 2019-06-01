PJ MEDIA:

Early this month, a disturbing video surfaced after the Muslim American Society (MAS) Philadelphia chapter uploaded its “Ummah Day” celebration, where young boys and girls donning Palestinian keffiyehs sang about how they would fight to destroy Israel and reconquer Jerusalem.

The children performed Islamist chants with lines such as “chop off their heads, and we will liberate the sorrowful and exalted Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

While the video showed America a glimpse of what goes on inside the MAS Philadelphia chapter, the national news media expressed little interest in the story and little interest in asking what exactly goes on at MAS’s other chapters spread throughout the United States.

This lack of media curiosity allowed MAS chairman Ayman Hammous to say the group had successfully “managed and contained the Philadelphia crisis” in a recent MAS newsletter.

The Muslim American Society (MAS) is part of an Islamist network that promotes anti-Semitism and Islamic supremacy coast to coast, and is a façade for the Muslim Brotherhood in North America, as first revealed in a 2004 report published in the Chicago Tribune, which noted that “Brotherhood members would call themselves the Muslim American Society, or MAS (…).”

Philadelphia isn’t the only place where MAS is promoting vile anti-Semitism. Consider MAS Milwaukee, which recently held its annual convention in April at the Crowne Plaza Airport hotel in Milwaukee.