Miftah, a radical Palestinian organization that co-sponsored and organized the rejected trip to Israel by Representatives Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, published an antisemitic screed on its website outlandishly accusing Israel of stealing organs from Ukrainian children and earthquake victims in Haiti.

The conspiracy missive was authored by Bouthaina Shaaban, an adviser to Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad, and is still present on Miftah’s website as of this writing.

It was published just after the catastrophic earthquake in Haiti in 2010 and accuses the U.S. and Israel of offering assistance to victims for “hidden political and military objectives.” In the case of Israel, Shaaban claimed that the Jewish state was harvesting organs.

