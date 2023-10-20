Ground invasion looms as Israeli tanks line up on Gaza border

Columns of Israeli tanks massed on the Israel-Gaza border and thousands of soldiers readied themselves for battle today as an invasion of the war-torn enclave appears imminent. Tens of thousands of Israeli soldiers and scores of tanks and armoured vehicles are now positioned on the border – ready for a ground assault on the Gaza Strip where 203 hostages are being held captive by Hamas terrorists.

The massing of artillery and men at the border comes after heavy machine gunfire was heard along the border in the early hours of this morning.And today, Israel continued to pound Gaza with a relentless stream of airstrikes with the IDF saying their fighter jets hit over 100 ‘operational targets’ of Hamas terrorists overnight. The strikes destroyed tunnel shafts, munitions warehouses and dozens of operational headquarters, the IDF said.

