Police have revealed harrowing new details about the cold-blooded killings of an elderly couple at a Florida retirement community — where the husband was discovered with a butcher-style knife sticking out of his stomach.

The 12-page probable cause affidavit, filed Monday and reviewed by The Post, states that Darryl Getman, 83, and Sharon Getman, 80, were knifed to death inside their apartment in Mount Dora on New Year’s Eve.

Vickie Williams, 50, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and grand theft of a motor vehicle for allegedly killing the Getmans and stealing their car.

The court document relates how when police arrived at the Getmans’ apartment at the Waterman Village senior living community around 4 p.m. Dec. 31, they found the wife lying in a T-shirt and underwear in the entryway in a pool of blood, with white towels next to her as if someone tried to render aid or clean up the mess.

“(Sharon) had head trauma and a large amount of blood from her abdomen, which ran out and pooled behind her in the entryway,” cops wrote.

Her husband of more than 50 years was located nearby, suffering from “severe head and facial trauma as well as a large butcher-style knife with a yellow handle stuck to the hilt in his abdomen,” according to the affidavit.

READ MORE