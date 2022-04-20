The sicko perp accused of raping 4-year-old twins in Pennsylvania flashed a huge grin and spat at a Post photographer Wednesday following his arrest in New York.

Isaiah Metz, who was wearing pajama bottoms and no shoes, laughed immediately after firing the spitball and screamed “b—-h” as he was hauled by cops into Manhattan Criminal Court.

The 22-year-old — sporting unique bright red hair — had both his hands and feet cuffed after being nabbed hours earlier in Yonkers.

The accused fiend had allegedly attacked two NYPD cops when they tried to take him into custody on the heinous sex assault charges at a Midtown homeless shelter on Tuesday morning, police and sources said.

Metz, who is accused of punching and biting the cops before fleeing, had to be tased when fugitive task force officers eventually caught up with him late Tuesday, the sources said.

Read more at New York Post