NEW YORK POST:

That’s rich!

Grimes, who recently “semi-separated” from Elon Musk – whose $200 billion makes him for now the world’s richest man — was spotted Friday in downtown Los Angeles flipping through Karl Marx’s decidedly anti-capitalistic “Communist Manifesto” in her first public appearance since the split.

In the photos, Grimes — wearing a spacey brown and black outfit worthy of a martian cotillion appears enthralled by the German sociologist — who pushed, among other things, for the abolition of inherited wealth and ‘bourgeois’ property.

More at The NY Post