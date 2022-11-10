During MSNBC’s election coverage on Wednesday, host Katy Tur raised the possibility of Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D), who just won the state’s U.S. Senate election, being a nominee for president at some point in the future, although she acknowledged there are “some variables, obviously.”

Tur said, “Fetterman, as a nominee, at some point, for president, I know there are some variables, obviously. Just a few. But I just — you know, what he did in the super red, deep red parts of Pennsylvania and the way that he ran ahead of Biden…ran ahead of Trump, I mean, it just makes — it makes you wonder about his future.”

