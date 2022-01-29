NEW YORK POST:

Cop lives mattered outside St. Patrick’s Cathedral Friday.

Perhaps not since America welcomed its victorious legions home from Europe in 1945 have New York’s streets seen a uniformed presence quite like the blue wall that stood tall in Fifth Avenue Friday. They had come to honor the sacrifice of NYPD Officer Jason Rivera — murdered at 22 in service to a too-often-ungrateful city.

On Wednesday, Officer Wilbert Mora — mortally wounded alongside Rivera in a Harlem apartment last week — will himself be laid to rest from the cathedral. His sacrifice was no less profound, but it will be hard to replicate Friday’s extraordinary scene.

Officers in the thousands packed the boulevard, from curb to curb for blocks — respectfully silent, or as silent as such numbers can be, but eloquently making it clear that for this one day, on this one occasion, they had had enough of being scapegoats for a society lately lacking the self-respect to resist both its criminals and those politicians who protect them.

But first, Rivera — whose proud guileless grin, radiating from an otherwise pedestrian departmental ID photo, seems to have captivated the city.

So young, so hopeful, so dedicated to his calling and now gone — he and his partner both, ambushed by a career-criminal-parolee carrying enough illegal firepower to kill a dozen cops.

And then consider the heartbreak, and the stoic heroism, of Dominique Luzuriaga, Rivera’s bride of a scant three-plus months. She told the St. Pat’s assembly Friday that she had learned of a police shooting on social media — and then, speaking to her husband, continued: “I immediately texted you and asked you ‘are you okay. Please tell me you are okay.’ ”And, of course, he was not okay.

