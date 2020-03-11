STUDYFINDS.ORG

No parent should ever have to bury their child. Such a circumstance is perhaps one of life’s most cruel situations, and it’s something most would never wish on their most hated enemy. In an argument for true love in the frequently cruel animal kingdom, a new heartbreaking study finds that baboon mothers have an incredibly hard time saying goodbye when they lose their young. Researchers from University College London and Université de Montpellier have discovered that baboon mothers often carry around their dead offspring for up to 10 days before letting them go. These findings come from the most extensive research initiative to date performed on baboons, spanning over 13 years. In all, 12 cases of baboon group responses to infants’ deaths were analyzed, including a miscarriage and two stillbirths.

