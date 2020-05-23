Breitbart:

Karl Manke, a 77-year-old barber in Owosso, Michigan, has defeated Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel in court for the second time in about a week.

Judge Matthew Stewart ruled that Karl Manke will not have to close his shop after the state again failed to prove he was an imminent danger to public health. Stewart said the state did not arrest Manke when he was cited, so he didn’t represent “an imminent health danger.”

“(The attorney general) has not presented any studies underlying the doctor’s conclusion. (The attorney general) has not shown any nexus between the cutting of hair and an increased risk of transmission,” Stewart wrote, the Detroit Free Press reported.

