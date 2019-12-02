THE WASHINGTON TIMES:

Child activist Greta Thunberg refused to fly back to Europe from her trip to the U.S. and the United Nations, instead sailing across the Atlantic on a yacht rather than emit carbon by taking a plane.

Unfortunately for Ms. Thunberg’s carbon footprint though, the boat’s captain had to fly to the U.S. to reach the boat.

Nikki Henderson, the 26-year-old yacht captain of the 48-foot catamaran La Vagabonde, flew to the U.S. from Britain to sail Ms. Thunberg’s ship 3,500 miles from the U.S. to Portugal.

As a result, multiple British news outlets noted Sunday, the 16-year-old girl’s trip back to Europe — for a Madrid climate summit, no less — had about the same carbon emissions as it would have had if she had just flown herself.

Ms. Henderson took the flight — and burned same amount of jet fuel Ms. Thunberg would have and emitted about 2-3 tons of carbon — specifically for the purpose of supporting Ms. Thunberg and her not-burning jet fuel and emitting 2-3 tons of carbon.