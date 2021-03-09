The New York Post:

Swedish teen environmental activist Greta Thunberg says President Biden isn’t doing enough to “treat the climate crisis like a crisis,” accusing him of being “not nearly enough in line with the science” on the issue.

The 18-year-old Thunberg — known for holding world leaders’ feet to the fire on their environmental policies — was asked during an appearance on MSNBC Sunday night to grade Biden, whom she endorsed, on how his administration is handling climate change.​

“​Well, you shouldn’t take that from me, I’m just a teenager, so I’m not — I don’t have the mandate to sort of give grades like that. My opinions on this doesn’t matter​,” Thunberg began.

“​​You should rather look at the science and whether his policies are in line with the Paris agreements and to stay below 1.5 or even 2 degrees Celsius, and then you can clearly see that, no, it’s not nearly enough in line with the science. That’s not me saying, that’s just black and white, looking at the facts​,” she continued.

Host Mehdi Hasan noted that Biden has rejoined the Paris Climate Accord, named a climate czar, and started to roll back some of former President Donald Trump’s environmental policies and then asked her what she would suggest Biden do.

