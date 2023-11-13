Greta Thunberg scolded by climate protestor for acknowledging Israel- Palestinian conflict on stage

Climate activist Greta Thunberg was briefly interrupted Sunday by a man who approached her on stage after she invited a Palestinian and an Afghan woman to speak at a climate protest in the Dutch capital.Thunberg was speaking to a crowd of tens of thousands when she invited the women onto the stage.“As a climate justice movement, we have to listen to the voices of those who are being oppressed and those who are fighting for freedom and for justice. Otherwise, there can be no climate justice without international solidarity,” Thunberg said.After the Palestinian and Afghan women spoke and Thunberg resumed her speech, a man came onto the stage and told her: “I have come here for a climate demonstration, not a political view,” before he was ushered off the stage.The man’s identity was not immediately clear. He was wearing a jacket with the name of a group called Water Natuurlijk that has elected members in Dutch water boards.The Afghan woman, Sahar Shirzad, told The Associated Press that Thunberg allowed them to take the stage with her.

