Greta Thunberg scolded by climate protestor for acknowledging Israel- Palestinian conflict on stage

San Francisco has cleaned up several well-known homeless encampments ahead of China’s dictator Xi Jinping’s visit Wednesday – an effort Gov. Gavin Newsom admitted was only done to provide a good impression for other visiting leaders.In the span of a few days, the city scrubbed seven intersections in the notorious Tenderloin and South of Market neighborhoods – a decision Newsom this past week defended ahead of the anticipated Asian summit.The cleanup left multiple overrun hotspots virtually unrecognizable, and left many asking why similar efforts had not been enacted sooner.

