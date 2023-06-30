Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky met Thursday with teenage eco-worrier Greta Thunberg as she denounced the ecological havoc caused by Russia’s invasion and what she said was the world’s lack of reaction to the ongoing disaster.

“Ecocide and environmental destruction is a form of warfare… as Ukrainians by this point know all too well — and so does Russia,” Thunberg said after the meeting, called during a visit to Kyiv as part of an international delegation investigating the environmental consequences of the conflict.

“And that’s why they are deliberately targeting the environment and people’s livelihoods and homes and therefore also destroying lives…”.

