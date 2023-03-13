On Saturday, Jack Posobiec posted a screenshot of a now-deleted 2018 tweet from Greta Thunberg, which linked to an article predicting humans would go extinct by 2023 due to climate change.

“A top climate scientist is warning that climate change will wipe out all humanity unless we stop using fossil fuels over the next five years.” Thunberg’s post read from 2018.

Posobiec asked in his 2023 tweet why Thunberg deleted her original post.

The website Thunberg sourced in her original tweet, gritpost.com, has since been shut down.

“Time flies when you’re on the grift,” one Twitter user wrote.

According to the US Sun, Thunberg’s net worth is estimated at $1 million.

Some noted that her original post was made in June of 2018 and said “we still have 3 months.”

Others defended Thunberg and said she meant that something needed to be done within five years to prevent the eventual extinction of mankind.

Thunberg first rose to prominence in August 2018 when she was 15 years old and began protesting outside of the Swedish Parliament over the issue of climate change. Her protests would take place on Fridays when she would skip class.

