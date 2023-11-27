Greta Thunberg Caught on Video Going Full Anti-Semite, Chanting ‘Crush Zionism’: Report

Climate activist Greta Thunberg chants "Krossa Sionismen" (Crush Zionism) with the crowd at a pro-Palestinian rally in Stockholm on Nov. 23. pic.twitter.com/ky7qT6R4fA — The Epoch Times (@EpochTimes) November 24, 2023

When it comes to leftist extremists, Greta Thunberg keeps getting clearer.

The 20-year-old Swedish agitator and poster girl for perpetually adolescent progressives hasn’t been shy about grabbing headlines since bursting onto the world scene in her mid-teens.

First, she was anti-fossil fuels. Then she was anti-capitalism. Now, according to a report coming out of Stockholm, she’s a virulent anti-Semite, too.

In a way it’s fitting that the world’s newest cause of fearmongering is coalescing with the world’s oldest racial hatred: Both are are grounded in irrational emotion. Both claim to be operating for the good of humanity.

And both are inherently evil.

According to a social media post published by the Svenska Epoch Times (Swedish Epoch Times), Thunberg was part of a raucous crowd that gathered last week outside the Israeli Embassy in the Swedish capital, chanting “krossa sionismen” — “crush Zionism.”

The outlet also reported that Thunbererg attended another rally denouncing Israel in Stockholm last week — this one on Wednesday.

To be fair, there’s only the Svenska Epoch Times report that Thunberg is the woman in the “crush Zionism” video.