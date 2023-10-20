GRETA DUMBERG, climate crazy sides with HAMAS

Veteran climate worrier Greta Thunberg announced Friday she has shifted her attention away from the world’s weather to focus on Israel’s fate as it fights Hamas and its associated terrorist organizations.

Thunberg took to social media and posted on X – formerly known as Twitter – to call a strike “in solidarity with Palestine and Gaza. The world needs to speak up and call for an immediate ceasefire, justice and freedom for Palestinians and all civilians affected.”

She also wants an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Thunberg’s call for peace and harmony in the Middle East comes three days after she was arrested in London during a protest against fossil fuels.

As Breitbart London reported, Thunberg was detained in the capital alongside several others under the Public Order Act as they attempted to blockade a top hotel where oil executives were holding discussions.

READ MORE