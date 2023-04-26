The subject was the 2024 election, but that did not stop Fox News host Greg Gutfeld from slipping in a reference to the real topic of the day on Fox News.

During Monday’s edition of “The Five,” the hosts were kicking around the election as Gutfeld spoke.

“And then so in 2024 it will be Susan Rice versus Tucker Carlson,” he said, referring to Carlson, who got the ax that day from Fox, as well as Rice, who suddenly departed the Biden administration.

The quip drew a brief pause until host Jeanine Pirro said “OK” and quickly kicked the show along to its next segment.

That was one of few mentions of Carlson on Fox News Monday, including one from Harris Faulkner that emerged as word got out that Fox and Carlson “had parted ways,” according to Mediaite.

During his show, Sean Hannity contrasted Carlson with former CNN host Don Lemon.

“We’re not talking about Tucker. I don’t really have any details on it. But he had a massive audience and has a huge following. This guy [Lemon] had nobody,” Hannity said.

READ MORE