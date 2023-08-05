Gateway Pundit

Scottish National Party (SNP) ministers have admitted to felling close to 16 million trees to make room for wind farms on public land after the Scottish government plans to get all of its power from renewable energy this year. Mairi Gougeon, the Rural Affairs Secretary, conceded that around 15.7 million trees have been cleared since 2000 from areas presently managed by Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS). The figures equate to over 1,700 trees felled daily, in what critics have described as a hypocritical eco-crusade. Despite this, Gougeon insisted on a planning presumption in favour of protecting woodland, expecting wind farm developers to undertake “compensatory planting elsewhere.” However, Scottish Tory MSP Liam Kerr expressed astonishment at the figures, citing worries voiced by “communities all over the country.” The SNP’s target includes replacing existing turbines with even taller and larger ones. Some developers are even proposing turbines up to 850 feet tall, equivalent to more than 60 double-decker buses. As Central Banks Stockpile Gold, a Christian Company Helps Americans Get Ahead of the “Retirement Bubble” In a letter to Mr. Kerr, Ms. Gougeon detailed that around 7,858 hectares of trees had been felled to make way for wind farms, estimating a total of 15.7 million trees.

