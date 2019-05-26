Breitbart News

Most have deployed in the double-digit figures — all over the world, and to Iraq and Afghanistan multiple times. But one thing remains the same — their yearly trek to Arlington National Cemetery to pay respects to their fallen Green Beret brothers. The Special Forces Brotherhood Motorcycle Club and its various chapters from all over the country gather every year at the Arlington National Cemetery to honor and remember friends who have made the ultimate sacrifice. During a visit to the cemetery on Saturday, they began at the grave of President John F. Kennedy, and headed over to Section 60 — where veterans of the wars against terror are buried. They visited Army Warrant Officer 1 Shawn Thomas, 35, of 1st Battalion, 3rd Special Forces Group, who died February 2, 2017, from injuries suffered in a vehicle accident in Niger. He was on his eighth deployment.

