A Greek Orthodox priest was beaten by a pair of Syrian asylum seekers in front of his own church.

The priest observed the migrants parking their motorcycles in the courtyard of the sanctuary of St. Nicholas in Patisia, a neighbourhood in Athens, on Friday afternoon, and went to confront them, newspaper Proto Thema reports.

After a heated exchange of words, the pair is said to have punched the priest and then fled. Police initially arrested two suspects and questioned them at the Agios Panteleimonas police station but let them go due to a lack of evidence.

Not long after the initial suspects were released, the perpetrators came to the police station and surrendered to the authorities.