Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has rejected any proposal to send Ukraine Russian-made anti-aircraft missiles, stating that the country needed to replace the systems first.

Prime Minister Mitsotakis stated that Greece would not be sending the Russian-made S-300 anti-air missile system to Ukraine as the country has nothing to replace them with — which would leave them vulnerable — but is looking to work with the United States to replace its stock of S-300 systems with US-made weapons.

The Greek leader noted his refusal to send the weapons to Ukraine during a dinner earlier this week in Athens in honour of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, which was also attended by several other prominent US officials, including Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian affairs Karen Donfried and US ambassador to Greece George Tsounis, Ekathimerini reports.

While Greece has made it clear it will not send anti-air systems the country has been used as a transportation hub for other countries supplying Ukraine with weapons, primarily through the northern city of Alexandroupoli.

