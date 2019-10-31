THE INDEPENDENT:

Refugee flows to Greece, one of migrants’ and refugees’ most important points of entry into Europe, have risen by 200% in the last five months, mainly due to conditions in Syria and the Turkish government’s efforts to relocate refugees away from Istanbul. But for years, Greece has been unable to manage effectively its migration problem, and the country is still far from able to accommodate this sharp increase, even if it is much smaller than the dramatic uptick in 2015.

That year, when refugee flows into Greece were at their height, Tasia Christodolopoulou, then minister of immigration policy in SYRIZA’s newly-elected left-wing government, was asked where the refugees entering the country went. “I don’t know, they simply disappear,” she replied. This response soon became the epitome of the frivolity with which SYRIZA treated power.

Five years later, the problem is in the hands of the centre-right government led by the New Democracy party, which succeeded SYRIZA last summer. The influx of migrants and refugees has slowed: approximately 50,000 migrants reached the Greek border with Turkey in 2019, as compared to a million in 2015. Yet Greece still does not know where these refugees are.