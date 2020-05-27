CBS News

(Originally published July 27, 2019):

A former Miss Michigan pageant winner, who was stripped of her title last week after several “offensive” tweets surfaced, has joined Trump’s reelection campaign efforts. The official Team Trump twitter account welcomed Kathy Zhu on board Thursday, calling her a “patriot who has continued to stand for American values despite being stripped of her crown.”

“I am so excited to now be part of the #WomenforTrump Coalition Advisory Board!” Zhu tweeted along with the announcement.

“Let’s get Trump re-elected for 2020.”

The 20-year-old received an email last week from the pageant removing her from her position, which she shared on Twitter.

“It has been brought to the attention of Miss World America ‘MWA’ that you social media accounts contain offensive, insensitive and inappropriate content,” the letter said.

According to screenshots obtained by the Orlando Sentinel, the first tweet said, “There is a ‘try a hijab on’ booth at my college campus. So you’re telling me that it’s now just a fashion accessory and not a religious thing? Or are you just trying to get women used to being oppressed under Islam?”

The second one was:

“Did you know that the majority of black deaths are caused by other blacks?” the second tweet said. “Fix problems within your own community first before blaming others.”

