“Adjustments” must be made to the state’s green agenda programme after the Netherlands’ pro-farmer party won the country’s recent election, a senior government party figure has said.

Pieter Heerma, the parliamentary leader of the Christian Democratic Appeal (CDA) party, has said that “adjustments” must now be made to green agenda restrictions after the victory of the FarmerCitizenMovement (BBB) party.

The populist movement romped home in the country’s provincial elections early this month, getting the most votes out of any group seemingly due to its opposition to the ruling government’s slavish dedication to the European Union’s green diktats, which will see the state forcibly close thousands of farms across the country.

Such a measure is now up in the air however, with multiple senior figures within the CDA now saying that the government must adjust its green agenda plans aimed at reducing nitrogen use to be more in line with the views of the general public.

“There is a new reality, and the government has to relate to that,” De Telegraaf reports Heerma as saying, echoing a previous statement made by overall party leader Wopke Hoekstra.

