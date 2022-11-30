The Dutch government’s plans to buy out, and seize if necessary, thousands of farms to shut them down to comply with a European Union green agenda directive has been branded as the “Great Reset in full force”.

Last week, the globalist government of Prime Minister Mark Rutte finally spelt out its plans to cut nitrogen emissions to fall in line with the EU’s Natura 2000 programme, which seeks to stamp out agriculture near supposedly at-risk wildlife regions across the bloc. In the plans laid out by Rutte’s cabinet, the government will seek to buy out between two and three thousand farms with a one-off payment, starting by as soon as April of next year.

It is still to be confirmed at what rate the farmers can expect to be paid for their land, however, leaks have suggested that it will likely be around 120 per cent of the estimated worth. The government has said that while it hopes the scheme will be voluntarily adopted, if enough farmers refuse the offer, they will embark on forcibly seizing the land from the farmers, who staged mass protests over the summer against the plans.

Saying that there is “no better offer coming, nitrogen minister Christianne van der Wal told MPs on Friday that the government would “with pain in the heart” seize the land if necessary.

Commenting on the scheme, Dutch political commentator Eva Vlaardingerbroek told Breitbart London: “What this shows you is that the will of the people means nothing to our government. Despite all of the protest and (inter)national backlash, they’re pushing through with what I think are criminal policies.

