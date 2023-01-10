The federal government is considering a nationwide ban on gas stoves, claiming pollutants from the appliances are a “hidden hazard.”

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) claims gas stoves can cause respiratory and health issues.

“This is a hidden hazard,” agency commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. told Bloomberg. “Any option is on the table. Products that can’t be made safe can be banned.”

Trumka qualified his remarks Monday on Twitter, claiming, “To be clear, CPSC isn’t coming for anyone’s gas stoves. Regulations apply to new products.”

“For Americans who CHOOSE to switch from gas to electric, there is support available – Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act which includes a $840 rebate,” he added.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) both claimed gas stoves are unsafe due to the release of carbon monoxide and other pollutants.

“Roughly 35% of homes in the U.S. have gas stoves that, according to reports, release carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide and other matter that the World Health Organization and EPA deemed unsafe because they can potentially cause cardiovascular problems, cancer and other health conditions,” Fox Business reported.

